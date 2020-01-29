Sangamon County Coroner’s Office Identifies All Three Victims in Plane Crash Near Rochester

All three victims of a plane crash in Sangamon County Tuesday afternoon have been identified according to the Sangamon County Corroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner for Sangamon County, Jim Allmon reported this morning that the three victims were 69 year old John Evans of Glenarm, 69 year old Frank Edwards, former interim mayor and former city alderman, and his wife 63 year old Cinda Edwards, who was the current serving Sangamon County Coroner.

Allmon said that once it was determined that there were no survivors, the coroner’s office conducted an investigation and recovery effort. The individuals were taken to the McLean County Coroner’s Office in Bloomington where a Forensic Pathologist conducted a scientific identification and post mortem examination.

Allmon said in the official release that “Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

All three loast their lives Tuesday afternoon when the twin-engine Piper Aerostar crashed southeast of Springfield near White Timber Road as the plane tried to land at the nearby Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport just after 3:00 p.m.

All three occupants of the plane and the Edwards’ family dog Lilly died in the crash.