Sangamon County motorcycle crash leaves Nebraska man dead

By Blake Schnitker on May 29 at 7:21am

A Nebraska man is dead as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Sangamon County yesterday.

According to Illinois State Police District 9 Trooper Sean Ramsey, a single-vehicle accident involving a Black 2012 Harley Davidson Motorcycle yesterday evening turned out to be fatal for a 67-year old man who’s identity is still being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary crash investigation reports show that the black Harley Davidson bike was traveling westbound on Interstate 72 near milepost 112.5 several miles east of Riverton shortly after 8:45 p.m. yesterday when the crash occurred.

Authorities claim that, according to a witness, while traveling west, a deer ran out in front of the motorcycle, dislodging the driver from the bike before finally coming to a rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Harley Davidson was transported by Lifestar Ambulance to an area hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. According to police reports, the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.