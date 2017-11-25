Santa arrives in Jacksonville

Santa Claus has made his way from the North Pole to his house on the square in downtown Jacksonville.

Santa will be at his house beginning this weekend, and he plans to make a few appearances around the area as well.

Santa was a guest on Friday morning’s WLDS “AM Conversation” segment to talk about when children can visit him at his house in Jacksonville. “I’m going to be there (Saturday) from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and I’m also in on Sunday…then pretty much every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

Santa says he will not be available the evening of December 15 because of a prior commitment. “The elves, (Mrs. Claus), and I are all going to see Star Wars.”

Santa’s appearances in the area include Greenfield’s Light Up the Square ceremony Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

More information regarding when Santa Claus will be in his house in Jacksonville throughout the holiday season is available on the calendar and events section of the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau website, or by clicking HERE