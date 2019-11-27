Santa Hats Still Available For Small Business Saturday in Downtown Jacksonville

While major retailers are releasing ads for the Black Friday sales events in the nation, small businesses hope that you’ll support your friends and neighbors locally. Jacksonville’s 2nd annual Santa Stroll will take place after the Black Friday mayhem and will give you the opportunity to support Downtown Jacksonville. Julie Rowe of Home Girls Boutique on the square says that patrons still have time to purchase Santa hats full of savings at several downtown local businesses. “It’s just a fun way for people to get out and shop on Saturday and get a little value while there at it.” Rowe says there are still $10 Santa hats left at Our Town Books, Home Girls, and the Markethouse Antique Store. Rowe says that the stroll will have a number of fun events throughout the day at the different locations on the square. She says patrons should check the businesses’ Facebook pages for specific events and treats. “It’s not confirmed yet or not, but Santa and one of his elves will be out and about in the morning visiting the businesses and talking to children before he starts taking visitors at his house on the square.”

The stroll begins at 9AM and wraps up at 8PM at 19 downtown area businesses. Shoppers will get punch cards to track purchases during the event. The punch card can then be used as an entry into a prize basket and grand prize drawing held at the end of the evening. For more information about the Santa Stroll call Julie Rowe at 473-7287.