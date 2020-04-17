Save Small Business Fund Grants Applications Open Monday

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce have announced another initiative for small businesses to stay open and alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lisa Musch, President of the Jacksonville Chamber, says that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Vistaprint and a coalition of other companies and organizations are working to provide financial relief through the Save Small Business Fund.

She said in a press release that its a key pillar of the U.S. Chamber’s initiative to save small businesses around the country from financial hardship or from closing completely. The fund is providing $5000 one-time, supplemental cash grants for businesses that have between 3 and 20 employees who operate in an economically vulnerable community. Musch says that Jacksonville businesses are eligible for the grant.

The grant application goes live on Monday, April 20th at 3PM. To learn more about the Save Small Business Fund, eligibility and to apply for a grant, visit savesmallbusiness.com. For more information about the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, contact Lisa Musch at 245-2174.