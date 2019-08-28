Scam Involving Listerine Mailing in Illinois

Pekin Illinois Police warn that if you receive a check in the mail from Listerine mouthwash, don’t cash it, it’s a scam.

The scam involves a letter being sent through the mail with an enclosed check. The letter instructs the receiver to deposit the check, and mail a copy of the deposit slip back to the sender.

According to WICS News in Springfield the warning was released via a post on the Pekin Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone who receives this letter is urged to not follow the directions and dispose of the check.

Authorities warn if you’re being asked to cash a check and sent a portion of the money, or verification of the deposit back, then it’s a scam, and if you do receive one of these letters, contact your local police department.