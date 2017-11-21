Scammer makes away with close to $2,000 from local McDonald’s

An unknown individual came away with around $2,000 after scamming the local McDonald’s over the weekend.

According to reports from the Jacksonville Police, a manager at the Jacksonville McDonald’s received a call from an unknown man claiming to be with the company’s corporation. Authorities say the scammer then told the manager that an employee was under investigation and that about $2,000 was needed for legal services.

Jacksonville Police say the manager received the call and transferred around $2,000 to the caller then subsequently called the police at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to local police, there have been no other reports of similar cases or scams in the area, but that both individuals and businesses need to be extra aware and overly skeptical about these types of scams.

Local authorities say the incident remains under investigation; however, there is not much information or evidence to investigate at this time.