Schmidt Announces Bid for Greene County Circuit Judge

Another Carrollton native has announced his candidacy for the Greene County Circuit Court. Current Assistant Director of State Legislation for the Illinois Farm Bureau in Bloomington, Zachary Schmidt has announced his bid for the bench in Greene County. Schmidt is the second name who has entered the race since current judge James W. Day announced he will not seek retention next year.

Schmidt has previously worked in Logan and Peoria County as an assistant state’s attorney. Schmidt is a graduate of Carrollton High School. Schmidt will be up against Matthew Goetten who announced his candidacy last Monday.