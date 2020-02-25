Schmidt Endorsed By Logan County State’s Attorney

A Greene County Judicial candidate has received an endorsement from the Logan County State’s Attorney. 7th Circuit Republican candidate Zachary A Schmidt received the endorsement from Bradley A Hague, the current Logan County State’s Attorney. Schmidt formerly served as an assistant state’s attorney in Logan and Peoria Counties. Schmidt, a Carrollton native, currently is the assistant director of state legislation for the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Hague said that Schmidt’s ethics and hard work and diligence for the community would be assets for the 7th Circuit. Schmidt is facing off against Jerseyville attorney John Wayne Guntren on the Republican ballot for the judicial vacancy in Greene County in the March 17th primary election.