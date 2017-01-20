Schock To Get New Judge

Former Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock will be getting a new judge in his corruption case this summer.

Judge Sue Myerscough recused herself on Thursday. Defense Attorneys for Schock asked for the Myerscough to step down because Schock, in 2011, asked the president to sign a commission for Judge James E. Shadid before one for Myerscough. Schock’s Attorneys also noted Myerscough considered running for Congress in the same district that Schock first ran, and that Myerscough’s daughter is engaged to a lawyer who works in the same firm as Schock’s defense team.

Myerscough says she thinks she can preside over the former congressman’s trial, but she understands why some people may have questions about her connections to the case.

A federal judge in Peoria will now assign a new judge to hear Schock’s case, now scheduled to begin July 11th after Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins granted a delay request from Schock’s attorney’s to prepare nearly 100 witnesses.