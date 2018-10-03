Schock Trial Delayed?

The upcoming trial for a former 18th district congressman appears headed for another delay.

The State Journal Register reports this morning that attorneys for congressman Aaron Schock and the prosecutors for the government agree that a late January trial for Schock isn’t going to work.

Both sides say all deadlines and dates for the trial should be thrown out, and the issue should be re-visited in January.

Schock was indicted in November of 2016 on charges of mail fraud, making false statements, filing a false tax return, theft of government funds, and falsification of the Federal Election Commission filings.

It’s alleged the 37-year-old Schock stole more than $100-thousand from the government and his campaign committees.

There was scheduled to be a hearing in Chicago’s federal court Friday. Schock’s attorneys want the case examined by the US Supreme Court. If that happens, the trial will be delayed.

