The upcoming trial for a former 18th district congressman appears headed for another delay.
The State Journal Register reports this morning that attorneys for congressman Aaron Schock and the prosecutors for the government agree that a late January trial for Schock isn’t going to work.
Both sides say all deadlines and dates for the trial should be thrown out, and the issue should be re-visited in January.
Schock was indicted in November of 2016 on charges of mail fraud, making false statements, filing a false tax return, theft of government funds, and falsification of the Federal Election Commission filings.
It’s alleged the 37-year-old Schock stole more than $100-thousand from the government and his campaign committees.
There was scheduled to be a hearing in Chicago’s federal court Friday. Schock’s attorneys want the case examined by the US Supreme Court. If that happens, the trial will be delayed.
Schock Trial Delayed?
By Gary Scott on October 3 at 9:46am
