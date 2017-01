By Zac Coffman on January 18 at 11:31am

The trial for former Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock has been delayed until this summer. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins has set the date for July 11th.

Schock is facing federal charges of fraud, filling false tax returns, theft of government funds and falsifying Federal Election Commission fillings.

Schock asked for the trial to be delayed to prepare nearly 100 witnesses.