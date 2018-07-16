Schock trial scheduled to start in late January

The trial of former U.S. Representative Aaron Schock won’t begin until calendars turn over to the year 2019.

According to a two-page order filed in court, Schock’s trial has been scheduled to start January 28 and last about five weeks. The former Congressman’s trial – in which Schock faces charges alleging that he abused his political office for financial gain – will take place in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce in Urbana.

In the past several weeks, Schock and his attorneys filed a request to stay all proceedings while they appeal a recent decision from the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals that ultimately kept intact most of the charges against the former Congressman. The ruling by Bruce allows Schock’s attorneys to still ask the high court to review portions of the case. However, until the justices come down with their decision, the case will proceed with motions, hearings and discovery to accommodate the trial date in late January.

Judge Bruce told Schock’s lawyers via a conference call that pretrial hearings were to take place between August and October, in which attorneys are allowed to file motions and make requests for oral arguments on those motions.

The 37-year old Schock resigned in 2015 and was subsequently indicted in November of 2016 on corruption charges. Schock has pleaded not guilty.