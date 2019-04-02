School Board Election-Referenda

It is election day in Illinois. This election is called a non-partisan election, involving aldermanic, trustee, school board races and two ballot questions.

There is no race for the Jacksonville school board, where Heather Leonard, Bob McBride, Steve Cantrell, and Mike Lonergan are the only candidates for the four seats on the board.

Where it can get confusing for voters is situations like the Winchester school board election. There are three seats to fill, and five candidates. But, only one can be elected from township 14N Range 12W, where three candidates are listed. They are Celeste Lashmett, Bill Jacquot, and Dorinda Miller. That means Shanna Eddinger and Ron Coultas are in by default, even if the other three candidates get more votes.

That situation also exists in the Franklin school board race, where four seats need to be filled. Township 13N Range 9W is limited to no more than two candidates out of the three listed..Ryan Colwell, Charlie Crowe, and Kevin Roodhouse. Three other candidates are on the ballot with virtually no restrictions..Paul Turpin, Paul Bergschneider, and Jennifer Colwell.

The same rules, with seat limitations due to township ranges, apply in New Berlin. But, the small number of candidates listed allows for the candidates who get the most votes to win the election. They are Chris Gordon, Bill Marr, Bridget Williams, Stephanie Neuman, and Dawn Wilson.

Races are clearer in the North Greene school district, where Casey Kallal, Jeff Haskel, Kevin Nichols, Casey Nell and David Hallock are vying for four seats.

The Bluffs school board has three seats to fill, and four candidates. They are April Coats, Dwayne Hart, Ben Quade, and Matthew smith. Nine candidates are vying for 7 seats on the Waverly School board…Mike Keeton, Nick Nelson, Jason Shumaker, Gail Turner, James Brown, Lonn Brown, Steven Ruholl, Eric Copelin and Ted Mies.

Carrollton has two candidates for 3 spots on the board. They are Rodney Reif and Vicki Schnelten.

There are races in the Lewis and Clark College, and John Wood Community College districts.

Franklin voters are being asked to vote to continue the prohibition of the retail sale of alcohol in Franklin. A yes vote today means no alcohol sales there, and a no vote allows the sale of alcohol.

And, Eldred residents are being asked to impose a 1 percent sales tax on all purchases in Eldred.

