School Board Races April 2nd

There are a handful of school board races, some confusing in the four county area in early April.

There is no race for the Jacksonville school board, where Heather Leonard, Bob McBride, Steve Cantrell and Mike Lonergan are the only candidates for the 4 seats on the board.

Where it gets confusing for voters is situations like the Winchester school board election.

There are three seats to fill, and five candidates. But, only one can be elected from township 14N Range 12W, where three candidates are listed. They are Celeste Lashmett, Bill Jacquot and Dorinda Miller. That means Shanna Eddinger and Ron Coultas are in by default, even if the other three candidates get more votes.

That situation also exists in the Franklin school board race, where four seats need to be filled. Township 13N Range 9 W is limited to no more than two candidates out of the three listed..Ryan Colwell, Charles Crow and Kevin Roodhouse. Three other candidates are on the ballot with virtually no restrictions..Paul Turpin, Paul Bergschneider, and Jennifer Colwell.

Races are a little clearer in the North Greene school district. There are five candidates for four seats and no voting restrictions. They are Casey Kallal, Jeff Haskel, Kevin Nichols, Casey Nell, and David Hallock.

The Bluffs school board has three seats to fill, and four candidates. They are April Coats, Dwayne Hart, Ben Quade, and Matthew Smith. Nine candidates seek the 7 seats at the Waverly school board. They are Mike Keeton, Nick Nelson, Jason Shumaker, Gail Turner, James Brown, Lonn Brown, Steven Ruholl, Eric Copelin, and Ted Mies.

Carrollton has two candidates for 3 spots on the board. They are Rodney Reif and Vicki Schnelten.

There are races for the Lewis and Clark Community College board and for John Wood Community.

And, the lone ballot question on the ballot April 2nd comes from Eldred, where there is a proposal to initiate a 1-percent sales tax on all purchases in Eldred.

