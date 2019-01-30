SCHOOL CLOSINGS: 1-31

By Blake Schnitker on January 30 at 5:27pm

The following schools will be closed Thursday, January 31:

Jacksonville School District 117

Routt Catholic High School

Our Saviour’s Grade School

Lafayette Center

Four Rivers

A-C Central

Brown County

Franklin schools

Greenfield #10

New Berlin

North Greene

Palmyra Northwestern

Petersburg Porta

Pikeland #10 (Pittsfield)

Pleasant Plains

Western #12

*Several schools will utilize late starts.

Winchester schools will open at 10 a.m. Thursday

*All afternoon activities for District 117 remain on the schedule as temperatures are expected to rise significantly.

Schools that are OPEN on Thursday include:

Salem Lutheran and Westfair Christian Academy are both open Thursday.