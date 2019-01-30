SCHOOL CLOSINGS: 1-31

The following schools will be closed Thursday, January 31:
Jacksonville School District 117
Routt Catholic High School
Our Saviour’s Grade School
Lafayette Center
Four Rivers
A-C Central
Brown County
Franklin schools
Greenfield #10
New Berlin
North Greene
Palmyra Northwestern
Petersburg Porta
Pikeland #10 (Pittsfield)
Pleasant Plains
Western #12
*Several schools will utilize late starts.
Winchester schools will open at 10 a.m. Thursday
*All afternoon activities for District 117 remain on the schedule as temperatures are expected to rise significantly.
Schools that are OPEN on Thursday include:
Salem Lutheran and Westfair Christian Academy are both open Thursday.