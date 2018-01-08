SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Monday, January 8th

By Blake Schnitker on January 8 at 5:55am

The following schools are closed for today due to weather/road conditions.

Jacksonville School District 117 Schools; Routt/OSS Schools; Salem Lutheran School; Westfair Christian Academy; A-C Central Schools; Beardstown Public Schools; Four Rivers Special Ed; Franklin Schools; Greenfield Schools; Meredosia-Chambersburg; New Berlin Schools; North Greene School; Triopia Schools; Virginia Schools (all school-related activities for Virginia Schools are also cancelled; Waverly Schools; Winchester Schools.

Area drivers should be extra cautious when driving to and from work today. Also take caution while walking on possibly slick surfaces.