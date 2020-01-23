School Closures, Cancellations, & Updates

Area Schools
North Greene Community Unit District #3
There will be no school at North Greene schools today.
Greenfield Public Schools
Greenfield Public Schools are closed today, January 23rd.
Palmyra-Northwestern Community Unit District #2
Palmyra-Northwestern schools are closed today, January 23rd.
Virginia Public Schools
Viriginia Public Schools are closed for today. Evening activities have been cancelled.
Bluffs Public Schools
Bluffs Public Schools are closed today.
Griggsville-Perry Unit School District #4
Griggsville-Perry Public Schools are closed today.
Pikeland Community Unit School District #10
Pikeland public schools are closed today.
Pleasant Hill Public Schools
Pleasant Hill schools are closed today.
Franklin School District
Franklin public schools are closed today. Activities have been cancelled for the day.
Triopia Community Unit District #27
Triopia schools are closed today.
Carrollton Community Unit District #1
Carrollton public schools are closed today.
A.C. Central Schools
A.C. Central Schools are closed today.
Meredosia-Chambersburg Schools
Meredosia-Chambersburg public schools are closed today.
Pleasant Plains Schools
Pleasant Plains public schools are closed today.
Winchester Schools
Winchester public schools are closed today.
Pike County Christian Academy
Pike County Christian Academy will be closed today.
Beardstown Schools
Beardstown public schools are closed today.
Beardstown Christian Academy
Beardstown Christian Academy is closed today.
Barry-Western Schools
Barry-Western public schools are closed today.
Jacksonville Schools
Jacksonville School District 117
Jacksonville public schools are closed today.
The Nursery School
The Nursery School in Jacksonville is closed today.
Routt/OSS Schools
Routt & Our Saviours Schools are closed today.
Salem Lutheran School
Salem Lutheran School is closed today.
Four Rivers Special Education School
Four Rivers Special Education schools are closed today.
JFK Head start
JFK Early Head start
Worship after school
House of Worship (but office is open)
Other Weather Cancellations
American Legion Bingo Cancelled
Winchester American Legion Bingo Raffle for tonight has been cancelled.
Regional Office of Education for Jersey & Greene County
Regional Office of Education #40 for Greene & Jersey Counties is closed today, January 23rd.
Bread of Love
Bread of Love will not be delivering meals today.
Area Sports
Routt vs Carrollton Girl’s Basketball, postponed
Franklin vs Triopia Girl’s Basketball, postponed
North Greene, all activities cancelled
Payson vs Pleasant Hill Boy’s Basketball, postponed
JHS, all activities and games scheduled, cancelled or postponed
