School Closures, Cancellations, & Updates

By Benjamin Cox on January 23, 2020 at 1:45pm

Area Schools

North Greene Community Unit District #3

There will be no school at North Greene schools today.

Greenfield Public Schools

Greenfield Public Schools are closed today, January 23rd.

Palmyra-Northwestern Community Unit District #2

Palmyra-Northwestern schools are closed today, January 23rd.

Virginia Public Schools

Viriginia Public Schools are closed for today. Evening activities have been cancelled.

Bluffs Public Schools

Bluffs Public Schools are closed today.

Griggsville-Perry Unit School District #4

Griggsville-Perry Public Schools are closed today.

Pikeland Community Unit School District #10

Pikeland public schools are closed today.

Pleasant Hill Public Schools

Pleasant Hill schools are closed today.

Franklin School District

Franklin public schools are closed today. Activities have been cancelled for the day.

Triopia Community Unit District #27

Triopia schools are closed today.

Carrollton Community Unit District #1

Carrollton public schools are closed today.

A.C. Central Schools

A.C. Central Schools are closed today.

Meredosia-Chambersburg Schools

Meredosia-Chambersburg public schools are closed today.

Pleasant Plains Schools

Pleasant Plains public schools are closed today.

Winchester Schools

Winchester public schools are closed today.

Pike County Christian Academy

Pike County Christian Academy will be closed today.

Beardstown Schools

Beardstown public schools are closed today.

Beardstown Christian Academy

Beardstown Christian Academy is closed today.

Barry-Western Schools

Barry-Western public schools are closed today.

Jacksonville Schools

Jacksonville School District 117

Jacksonville public schools are closed today.

The Nursery School

The Nursery School in Jacksonville is closed today.

Routt/OSS Schools

Routt & Our Saviours Schools are closed today.

Salem Lutheran School

Salem Lutheran School is closed today.

Four Rivers Special Education School

Four Rivers Special Education schools are closed today.

JFK Head start

JFK Early Head start

Worship after school

House of Worship (but office is open)

Other Weather Cancellations

American Legion Bingo Cancelled

Winchester American Legion Bingo Raffle for tonight has been cancelled.

Regional Office of Education for Jersey & Greene County

Regional Office of Education #40 for Greene & Jersey Counties is closed today, January 23rd.

Bread of Love

Bread of Love will not be delivering meals today.

Area Sports

Routt vs Carrollton Girl’s Basketball, postponed

Franklin vs Triopia Girl’s Basketball, postponed



North Greene, all activities cancelled

Payson vs Pleasant Hill Boy’s Basketball, postponed

JHS, all activities and games scheduled, cancelled or postponed

