School closures for Monday, November 26th

A number of local and area schools and districts have closed their doors today due to treacherous weather and road conditions.
Several private schools, public districts, and colleges and universities are closed due to the conditions, including icy and somewhat unsalted roadways and concerns of visibility on country roads caused by strong winds and drifting snow:
A.C. Central Schools
Beardstown Christian Academy
Beardstown Public Schools
Elm City Center
Four Rivers Special Education
Franklin Schools
Illinois Central College – ALL CAMPUSES
Routt/OSS
Jacksonville Public Schools
Jacksonville Head Start
Lincoln Land Community College in Beardstown
New Berlin
Palmyra
Pleasant Plains
Robert Morris University
Salem Lutheran in Jacksonville
St. John’s College of Nursing
Triopia Public Schools
Virginia Public Schools
Waverly Schools
Winchester Schools
Stay tuned to WLDS/WEAI for further updates on weather and road conditions and other potential closures.