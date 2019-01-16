Schools reopen Wednesday as more winter storms in forecast

School is back in session for District 117 Wednesday after a snowstorm blanketed Jacksonville and left students without time in class for two days.

The Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education met yesterday in an emergency Board session in the JHS Cafeteria to offer the public an opportunity to voice opinions, share concerns, and openly participate in the discussion held. 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek even said on 2 separate instances that this was the hardest decision he’s made, regardless of institution or district, as an administrator, and that potential solutions for the situation are “just different levels of bad.”

Ptacek explains the district’s immediate plan while alleviating some potential concerns.

“The Board discussed all of our many options and have come up with a multiple-part plan. Everyone was in agreement, though, that we could not continue keeping students out of classes. We’re going to potentially have snow covering local sidewalks for weeks, so we had to figure out a way to get the kids back in school. For the rest of this week, parents have the option to keep students home from school if there is absolutely no way they can get to school safely, and those absences will be excused.”



Ptacek says the district is making a plan to add staff for a specific and helpful purpose.

“Moving forward, we are going to end up having – this is not something that can be done immediately – extended care of students both before and after school. The Board is currently considering a one-hour period before school and a two-hour period after school, allowing some relieved stress for our working parents that cannot drop students off within our regular hours.”



The superintendent also wants to serve as a voluntary third-party as local community members gather to do what they can to clean and clear sidewalks and walkways in the area.

“Part of the conversation that we’ve had is also discussing with members of the community that are offering to help, either shoveling or snowblowing walkways and potentially providing some carpool services. So I’m going to be contacting many of those agencies that have offered that help and serving as a conduit to get that message out, that this is a community effort.”



WLDS/WEAI will continue to follow the weather forecasts and how they may affect the upcoming days and weeks of school in District 117 and throughout West Central Illinois.