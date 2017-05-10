Schuyler County Residents Get Hearing About Hog Facility

Schuyler County residents are having their voice heard in local politics.

After securing more than the 75 necessary petition signatures, it looks like opponents of a 3,600 hundred unit hog confinement facility in rural Littleton will get their public hearing from the Illinois Department of Agriculture, according to the State Journal Register.

The Schuyler County board voted 6-0 in favor of asking the Department of Agriculture for a formal hearing on the hog confinement facility, but the final decision is up to the Department.

This facility is a project of Olive Branch LLC and its backing company Professional Swine Management, out of Carthage. The structure is anticipated to be large enough to hold 6,000 sows.This puts it just below the mark for a rule that requires any facility with 7,000 or more animals to be at least one half mile from any residencies.

The structures current proposed placement of the structure puts it within 2 miles of over 40 homes and cabins. The owners of these homes and cabins are worried about waste runoff, odor, and increased traffic, as well as what these things could do to the value of property in the area.

The COO of Professional Swine company says that all of these concerns would be addressed as a part of the public hearing that has been requested. He claims that these concerns are simply “a fear of the unknown.”

No hearing has been scheduled as of yet, but one is expected to be scheduled within the next month.