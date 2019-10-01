Scott County Crash Sends Jacksonville Woman to Hospital

A single vehicle accident near Winchester sent 1 woman to the hospital. 23 year old Makayla K. Martin of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on old US-36, east of Gregory Road in rural Scott County near Winchester in her 2006 Chevy Aveo shortly before 10PM last night. Martin ran off the road to the right for an unknown reason, over-corrected, and lost control before crossing both lanes of traffic and striking the ditch on the left. Martin was not wearing her safety belt. Scott County Sheriff’s Department, EMS, and Fire all responded to the scene. Martin was transported to Passavant Area Hospital for minor injuries. Martin was later charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to wear a safety belt, and possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

