By Gary Scott on March 15 at 9:41am

A Scott County man was injured in a single vehicle accident in Bluffs yesterday morning.

Illinois State police say 34-year-old Bud Sleek of Bluffs was treated for minor injuries at Passavant Area Hospital.

The report indicates Sleek was southbound on Bluffs Street near East Oaks when he crossed into the northbound lane, and then veered off the left side of the roadway.

Troopers say Sleek struck a large concrete block. He was driving a car at the time.

Sleek was cited for improper lane usage.