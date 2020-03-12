Scott County Nursing Center Closed To the Public

Scott County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Daws along with the Scott County Nursing Center and the Scott County Health Department will close the Scott County Nursing Center starting at Noon on Friday, March 13th.

Only essential personnel will be allowed in the facility as a preemptive measure in an attempt to try to ensure safety of the nursing center’s residents from contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus as well as influenza.

Scott County Nursing Center will close its doors to all outside visitors at 12pm Friday afternoon and will remain closed to the general public until further notice to protect those residing at the facility. Daws said in a press release he is working with a statewide coalition of emergency coordinators in the state to continue to monitor the situation for possible further local impact.