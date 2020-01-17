Scott County Schools Close to Implement Random Drug Testing on High School Students

The Scott County School Districts are one step closer to implementing a new random drug testing policy for high school students. Superintendent of the Winchester and Bluffs school districts, Kevin Blankenship, says that the second of two town hall meetings was held on Wednesday night in Bluffs, the first being held last Wednesday in Winchester. He says that the communities haven’t pushed back against the idea but want more information.

Blankenship the community identified a problem with drugs in the district and wanted to see if they can help students either stay away from drugs or help out law enforcement to decrease the presence of drugs in the district.

Blankenship says that the district will go through a second reading of the resolution on the policy. He says that minor fixes and tweaks to the language of the policy will likely occur over the next month, but a final vote by the school boards is expected to happen sometime in late February.