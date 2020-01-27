Scott County Schools To Host Public Forum On Drug Testing Policy

Scott County schools will be hosting another public meeting to discuss the proposed drug testing policy for both Bluffs and Winchester schools this week. The meeting will be held Wednesday, January 29th at 6PM at the Winchester High School Gymnasium. The drug testing policy is linked on West Central’s website here. The district-wide policy is for any students who would be participating in extracurricular activities. A contracted third party would be responsible for selecting and drug testing students at the schools. Students and parents would be responsible for signing a consent form at registration covering activities like school dances, driver’s education, and sports among others. For more information about the policy, contact the district at 742-3175.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

