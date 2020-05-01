Scott County State’s Attorney Refusing To Enforce Governor’s Executive Orders

Scott County State’s Attorney Michael L. Hill says he will not enforce Governor J.B. Pritzker’s current executive orders. Hill citing court cases from 1952 and 1897 before the U.S. Supreme Court, says he find fundamental flaws in the executive orders under what he calls “the freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, the right of just compensation under eminent domain, and the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Hill gave the example of small businesses being shuttered under the executive order as an infringement of due process under the guise of eminent domain. Hill says that just compensation through the “taking” of labor has occurred under that idea of eminent domain has not been fairly or properly compensated for.

Hill also says that the COVID-19 virus, under current statistics, has only infected .04% of the state’s population and .0018% have died. Currently there are no cases in Scott County. Hill says that various State’s Attorney across the state say that there is a lack of confidence that prosecution of any event stemming from the Executive Orders would stand up in court. He also says it could subject law enforcement and State’s Attorney’s offices to civil liability.

Hill says his letter is not meant to be used as authority to reopen businesses in Scott County. He also says people should continue to practice common sense and social distancing when it comes to their health, acknowledging the virus is a public health concern.

Hill is in his third and final term in office in Scott County, and won the Republican nomination to become the Brown County State’s Attorney in the April primary. Hill’s declaration joins Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger and White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud in refusing to enforce the governor’s current executive orders.