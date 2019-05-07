Sebring in Tallula Faces Criminal Charges after Weekend Standoff

A Tallula man made his first appearance in Menard County court yesterday after a six hour standoff in Tallula over the weekend.

41-year-old Charles Casey Sebring has been charged with three counts of threatening a public official, two counts of aggravated assault of an officer and a single count of disorderly conduct.

The charge claims Sebring approached an officer in Tallula late Saturday afternoon, and began shouting obscenities at him. The officer was helping someone at the time.

The police report indicates Sebring barricaded himself in a garage on North Ewing, claiming he had a gun and would shoot anyone who approached him.

Officers later charged the garage, and arrested Sebring without further incident. No one was hurt.

Bond was set at $40-thousand. Sebring could face up to six years in prison, because of his criminal record.

