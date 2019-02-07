Second annual Sport Skills Camp for Girls will be Sat., Feb 16th

An annual gathering for girls in the Jacksonville and surrounding area to learn about the opportunities and fun earned by female athletes of many different varieties will be held next Saturday.

In celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Illinois College will host its second annual Sport Skills Camp on Saturday, February 16.

The free one-day camp is open to all girls from kindergarten through 8th grade.

All participants will receive a free lanyard and those who register by Friday, February 8th will also receive a free camp T-shirt. There is free admission for all registered campers and their families. Registration is available online here <https://tinyurl.com/ycycorlx>.

Nearly every women’s sport offered by the Illinois College Athletics Department will be represented, with fun activities planned for participants of all ages.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the concourse of Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center. Participants will meet the student-athletes and coaches of Illinois College and begin the camp at 10 a.m.

Following activities, everyone will cross the street to Cummings Dining Hall for lunch with the Lady Blues from noon to 1:00 p.m. After the meal, campers and their families are welcome to stay for the women’s basketball game at 1:00 p.m. and the men’s basketball game at 3 p.m, both against Lawrence University.

For more information, contact Illinois College Head Volleyball Coach Kristy Duncan at 217.245.3403 or at kristy.duncan@ic.edu.