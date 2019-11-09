Second Arrest Made in Motorcycle Theft in Pike County

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has made another arrest in connection to a theft from September. On September 24th, 2019, Illinois State Police District 20 received a report of a stolen motorcycle in Detroit, Illinois. The victim reported his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle stolen from his residence during the night.

Illinois State Police advised the Pike County Sheriff’s Department of the theft report. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with the Illinois State Police conducted an investigation, which included reviewing surveillance video footage along with multiple interviews of nearby residents.

On October 3rd the Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Corey A. Roach, of Hannibal, Missouri for theft over $500. Roach is currently lodged in the Marion County Jail on other charges. A warrant for arrest was also issued for 20 year old David L. Meyers, of Hannibal, Missouri for theft over $500. On October 28th Meyers was arrested by Hannibal Police and lodged in the Marion County Jail on the Pike County warrant. Meyers has been transferred from the Marion County Jail to the Pike County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.