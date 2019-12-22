Second Semi Rollover In as Many Days In Pike County

Another semi tractor trailer rollover accident occurred in Pike County Saturday night. At approximately 7:50PM, a 2019 International semi driven by 33 year Tavis C. Hudson of Summerville, South Carolina was traveling eastbound on Smith Street in Barry when he began to lose control of the vehicle. The semi began rolling backwards down a hill crest at Smith Street and Decatur Street and eventually rolled off the south side of the highway down an embankment and came to rest on its side. Hudson was wearing his safety belt and no injuries were reported. The roadway was closed until 11PM while police and EMS crews worked to clear the scene. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies, Pike County EMS, and the Barry Fire Department all responded to the scene. Hudson was cited for improper lane usage.

