Secretary of State not to Seek Re-Election

The longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois’ history says…”this is my last tour of duty”

Secretary of State Jesse White announced last week that he will not be seeking re-election for a record 7th term in 2022.

Speaking with reporters last week at the Illinois State Fair, White said that he intends to remain involved in Illinois politics.

Dave Drucker, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s Office, told WICS Channel 20, that after leaving office Jesse White intends to spend more time with the Jesse White Tumbling Team and other charitable causes.

First elected to office as Secretary of State in 1999, the Alton Illinois native said in August of 2015 that he would not run for a 6th term. However he reversed course two years later in August of 2017, announcing his campaign for re-election to his current term.