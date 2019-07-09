Secretary of State Says He’s Not Providing ICE or FBI with Photos

The Illinois Secretary of State says he’s not sharing pictures with immigration enforcement. Jesse White released a statement yesterday in response to published stories from around the country that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation use driver’s license photos with facial recognition software to identify criminals and undocumented immigrants.

White said yesterday that he does not share information with ICE or any other law enforcement agency on the issue of a person’s legal status in the United States. White said in the release that his office fully cooperates with authorities but doesn’t disclose a person’s legal standing. Illinois was not mentioned as one of the participating states in the law enforcement program using the software to track illegal immigrants.