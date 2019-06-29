Secretary of State Title Fees Going Up on Monday

By Benjamin Cox on June 29 at 9:02am

Illinois Secretary of State sent a press release Friday afternoon alerting Illinois residents of new fees effective July 1st.

Due to legislation passed in May for infrastructure funding, motor vehicle title fees will change.

These fee changes were a part of a capital bill that was recently signed into law and will fund statewide transportation and road improvement projects. The Secretary of State’s Office collects the fees set by the legislature. The following fees take effect on Monday:

Certificate of Title

– current fee: $95; new fee: $150;

Certificate of title for motor home, mini motor home, van camper

– current fee: $95; new fee: $250;

Duplicate/Corrected Title

– current fee: $95; new fee: $50;

Salvage Title

– current fee: $4; new fee: $20;

Junk Title

– current fee: $0; new fee: $10;

Additional changes impacting vehicle registration fees will take effect January 1, 2020.

Please visit https://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/newfees2019.html for a complete list of Secretary of State motor vehicle fees changing under the capital bill.