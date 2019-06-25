SEIU workers Receive 2017 Back Pay from State of Illinois

More state workers are receiving back pay owed to them withheld under the previous administration. State Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza announced Monday evening in a press release that more than 49,000 Illinois home health care workers will be receiving back pay owed to them by the state from as far back as 2017.

The state legislature approved a 48-cents-an-hour wage increase for home health care workers back in 2017 under former Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration. However, Rauner refused to pay the wages even after a circuit court and a court of appeals ruled the raises should be paid. Mendoza said the back pay will be issued on Friday this week.

In March, Governor J.B. Pritzker reached an agreement with the Service Employees International Union Healthcare of Illinois to implement the raises and make good on the pay, according to a report from the State Journal Register. The workers have been receiving their raises since April but had yet to receive the back pay.

Mendoza said that despite Rauner’s refusal to honor the raises, her office placed the money into a special account since April 2018 to cover the costs once the raise issue was resolved. That money is now being used to cover the expenses. This is a separate back pay issue that was currently resolved by the new 4-year contract signed by AFSCME.

The State of Illinois’ comptroller office said the AFSCME stipends and step increases owed to them should be resolved by September once state agencies submit final calculations.