Semi crash north of Greenfield leaves three hospitalized

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash involving a semi yesterday morning in Greene County.

According to reports from the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 267 near Greenfield shortly after 2:30 a.m. yesterday. Illinois State Police Lieutenant Sara Cox says that a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Route 267 approximately 7 miles north of Greenfield when the driver of the Charger, whose name has not yet been released at this point, crossed over the center line, striking a southbound semi truck head on. Reports say the semi tractor-trailer then went off of the roadway and jackknifed.Lieutenant Cox says that traffic on Route 267 near the area of the crash was shut down, with both lanes closed off for several hours.

According to initial reports, the driver of the Dodge Charger was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield with life-threatening injuries. Cox says the passenger of the Dodge Charger and the driver of the semi were taken to Thomas H. Boyd Hospital in Carrollton with non-life threatening injuries. While the driver of the Dodge originally suffered serious injuries, Cox says that all three of the individuals involved in the crash are now listed in stable condition. There is still no information pertaining to the names of any of the individuals injured.

According to state police, the driver of the Dodge Charger was cited for improper lane usage. Lieutenant Cox says that state police have determined that neither of the drivers involved were impaired or under the influence.