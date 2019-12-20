Semi Hauling Hogs Crashes in Mt. Sterling

A hog truck has overturned in Mt. Sterling causing a power outage. WGEM News in Quincy confirmed with the Brown County Sheriff’s office and the Mt. Sterling Police Department are on the scene of a roll-over of a semi tractor-trailer carrying hogs has rolled over on Highway 24 in the 200 block of West Main Street. Police told WGEM that the section of highway had been closed to detour.

Approximately 160 hogs were aboard the semi and are currently being moved to another truck. It is unknown if any of the animals or the driver were injured in the action. Power is currently out in the area, as the truck struck and downed a power pole in the accident. WGEM reports that residents say the power isn’t expected to be restored for another 5 hours.