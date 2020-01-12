Semi Rollover Shuts Down I-72 for Over Three Hours Saturday Morning

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 11, 2020 at 8:29pm

A rollover crash of a semi-tractor trailer shut down part of I-72 Saturday morning.

At 8:39 am Illinois State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident call on the westbound lanes of I-72 at mile post 8 near Hull in Pike County.

60 year old Charles L. Keys of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was driving a 2017 Peterbilt, pulling a 2014 Utility semi-trailer when he lost control on an ice covered bridge, left the roadway and traveled into the grass median causing the semi-trailer to roll onto the drivers’ side. The semi-trailer came to rest across both westbound lanes of traffic.

Keys who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured in the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-72 were were closed for approximately three and a half hours following the crash.