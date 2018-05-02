Semi tractor truck driver injured after freightliner crash on I-72 near Sangamon-Morgan border

One person is injured following a semi crash in Sangamon County this morning.

According to reports from the Illinois State Police, 51 year old Sean Gill, of Highland, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Interstate 72 in a truck tractor/semi trailer combination near milepost 78, right by the 90 degree longitudinal line near Alexander when the crash occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m.

Preliminary investigation reports indicate that, for unknown reasons, Gill veered to the right traveling westbound and struck a guard rail. State Police say the semi then traveled across the west bound lanes, through a guard rail, and came to rest in a ravine between the west and east bound lanes, avoiding any other traffic.

Multiple law enforcement officials and patrolmen, as well as a crew from Medics First Ambulance Service in Springfield, responded to the scene just west of the Morgan County line where the commercial vehicle was rested in the ravine.

According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, the incident remains under investigation at this time.