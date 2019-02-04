Semi Truck Roll Over in Pike County

The Illinois State Police responded to a semi-truck rollover crash in Pike County in the overnight hours this morning. At approximately 3AM, 23 year old Ignacio R. Frias IV of Prince George, Virginia was driving westbound on Interstate 72 in a 2015 Freightliner pulling a 2019 Hyundai semi-trailer when a deer entered the roadway near the Hull-Kinderhook exit near Milepost 11. Frias swerved to miss the deer and loss control of the semi and entered the median where the semi overturned. Frias was wearing his seatbelt and maintained minor injuries. A passenger, 38 year old Estele R Neely of Mount Morris, Michigan was asleep in the sleeper berth of the semi at the time of the crash. She, too, sustained minor injuries. Both Neely and Frias were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital across the river in Missouri by Pike County Illinois EMS. Assisting agencies included Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Hull-Kinderhook Fire Protection, Heartland Towing, as well as Pike County EMS and Illinois State Police District 20. Frias was cited for improper lane usage in the incident.