Semi truck rollover on Old Route 54

By Anthony Engle on October 16 at 3:26pm

First reported by our news affiliate, NewsChannel 20 WICS:

First responders and firefighters responded to a rollover on Old Route 54, west of New Berlin this afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, emergency personnel received a call about a semi rollover around 12:30 p.m. today.

Reports said the rollover happened in front of the Brandt location on Old Route 54.

The driver was apparently making a delivery and made a bad turn. He regained control of the truck, but the trailer didn’t make it so they both turned over. The driver had minor injuries but supposedly refused to go to the hospital.