Semitrailer vs vehicle crash near Brighton hospitalizes two Godfrey residents

Two Godfrey residents were hospitalized following a crash with a semitrailer near Brighton yesterday afternoon.

According to reports from Illinois State Police, 80-year old Patricia Bracht, of Godfrey, was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 267 near Gun Club Road at around 12:30 p.m. when the crash occurred. Riding as a passenger in Bracht’s vehicle was 80-year old Patricia Goreman, also of Godfrey. Authorities say that, as Bracht was traveling north on 267, she then pulled off the roadway and attempted to make a U-turn.

Reports claim that, in attempting to make the U-turn, Bracht’s vehicle pulled out in front of a semitrailer driven by 66-year old Robert Gardner, Ashland, who was unable to avoid contact with Bracht’s vehicle, eventually colliding with it in the process.

State Police say that Bracht was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, while Goreman was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital for what police calling non life-threatening injuries.

Gardner was not reported to have suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.