Senator Duckworth sending reps to Beardstown, Jacksonville public libraries Tuesday

The junior U.S. senator for the state of Illinois is sending staff to west central Illinois.

The Office of U.S. Senate Democrat Tammy Duckworth is hosting two “Mobile Office Hours” today at public libraries.

These sessions at both the Beardstown and Jacksonville Public Libraries are set with constituent service representatives onsite to assist Illinoisans with receiving the Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare and other federal benefits to which they may be entitled.

Today’s mbile office hours will be at the Beardstown Public Library from 10am to noon, and the Jacksonville Public Library from 2 to 4 pm. Additional Mobile Office Hours will be held in communities throughout Illinois in the coming months offering constituents who may not be able to drive to one of the Senator’s offices an opportunity to meet with staff closer to home.

Duckworth says these Mobile Office Hours, like the ones scheduled in Beardstown and Jacksonville, help families meet staff, learn about federal resources available, cut through red tape and get timely replies to the questions they need answered

At Duckworth’s Mobile Office Hours, constituents can also learn about the federal grant application process, service academy nominations and internship opportunities.