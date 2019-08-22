Senator Durbin Asks for Stronger Protections on our Elections

An Illinois Senator is calling for more national protections against the integrity of elections.

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee, today called on Senate Majority Leader Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell to end his legislative stalling and bring comprehensive election security bills to the floor. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin noted that one of the most important takeaways from Special Counsel Mueller’s report is that Russia was able to successfully attack our democracy in 2016.

“One of the most important takeaways from the Mueller Report, is that Russia did successfully attack our democracy in 2016. Page one of the Mueller Report says in I quote, the Russian government interfered in the 2016 Presidential Election in sweeping and systematic fashion. The report detailed numerous examples, including a court intelligence gathering mission that employees of the Internet Research Agency, known as the IRA, took in June of 2014. The IRA was the Russian troll farm that waged informational warfare against the 2016 election by using stolen identities, fake social media accounts, and fake campaign events. The Mueller Report, in the earlier indictment of several IRA employees, noted that two of the Russians arrived in the United States for three, three week trips [end] quote. For the purpose of collecting intelligence to inform the IRA’s operation.”

Durbin also pointed out what happened to the Illinois State Board of Elections in 2016.

“The report also detailed the Russians attack on my own home state’s board of elections. The Illinois State Board of Elections discovered that it was the target of a malicious, month long cyber attack that enabled the intruder to access confidential voter information and view the registration data of approximately 76,000 voters in my state of Illinois. These efforts to influence the election and attack campaign organizations and state and local election administrators and vendors continue to this day. What are we going to do about that?”

In May, Durbin helped introduce the Election Security Act which currently has 40 cosponsors. This election security legislation would provide significant election security funding to states for cyber improvements and audits and establish a robust federal effort to protect elections. In June, the Senate took a small step forward when it passed the bipartisan Defending Elections against Trolls from Enemy Regimes (DETER) Act which was introduced by Durbin and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham. The bill makes interference in U.S. Elections a violation of immigration law and violators would be barred from obtaining visas.

Last year, Illinois received $13.2 million in new federal funding to strengthen its election security systems, part of the Fiscal Year 2018 federal omnibus spending bill that provided $380 million to the Election Assistance Commission (EAC). State election officials have said more funding will be necessary to replace aging election equipment and maintain the Cyber Navigator Program, which is designed to support the efforts of local election authorities to defend against cyber breaches and detect and recover from cyberattacks. Durbin believes the bills won’t receive a vote because of Senate Republicans are protecting President Trump’s bid to be re-elected next year.