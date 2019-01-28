Senator McClure names Minority Spokesperson for Senate Higher Education Committee

A local State Senator has been named as to a top position involving higher education in the state of Illinois.

It was announced today that State Senator Steve McClure, who recently replaced Sam McCann as Senator for Illinois’ 50th District, will serve as Minority Spokesperson for the Senate Higher Education Committee. In addition, he will sit on six other legislative committees during the 101st General Assembly.

McClure released the following statement via a press release, saying, “It’s an honor to be the Minority Spokesperson for the Higher Education Committee. We have incredible colleges and universities located within the 50th District, and we also have students from across the district currently enrolled in higher education institutions all over our state. I’m passionate about higher education, and I know the impact higher education can have on our economy, our citizens, and our state.”

In his new position, Senator McClure will soon begin work on the following committees: Higher Education (Minority Spokesperson); Public Health; Energy and Public Utilities; Agriculture; Criminal Law; Local Government and State Government.