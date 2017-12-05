Senator Sam McCann will not seek reelection in 2018 general primary

Now that filing period for the 2018 general primaries is over, there’s one familiar name that will not appear on the ballot come March.

Senator Sam McCann, of Plainview, announced yesterday that he would not run for the Republican Party’s nomination for re-election for Illinois 50th Senate District.

In a statement yesterday, McCann said, “While representing the men and women of the 50th District has been one of the great honors and privileges of my life, it is clear that the Illinois Republican Party, including several of the county party organizations, has lost its way under Governor Rauner.”

McCann continued by saying that he is “unable to continue on with a party or a governor who continually attack working people; who support forcing taxpayers to fund abortions; who have turned Illinois into a sanctuary state; who have advanced the most liberal standards in the nation giving transgender individuals the ability to alter their birth certificates; and who have destroyed Illinois’ Right of Conscience Act so as to force pro-life doctors, nurses and other providers to violate their consciences and be denied their Constitutional Rights.”

McCann went to say that “this is no longer a Republican Party that is recognizable to me. Until my term expires in 2019, I will continue to represent the constituents of the 50th District with the same vigor and determination as I have since taking office in 2011.”

McCann was first elected to his seat in November 2010, then took office in January of 2011. The only other candidate to have filed for Illinois’ 50th District is Steve McClure, a Republican out of Springfield who filed his signatures at 8 a.m. on the first day of the filing period.