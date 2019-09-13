Senior Health Fair To Be Held in Godfrey

Two local law makers will be holding an event for seniors next Thursday. State Senator Steve McClure and Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer will be hosting a Senior Health Fair Thursday, September 19th at United Methodist Village, located at 5201 Asbury Lane in Godfrey. The event will run from 9-11AM and will host a number of state and local vendors who will be on hand to provide information about health, physical wellness, and fun activities that seniors can participate in. Free health screenings will be provided which include heart rate monitoring, blood pressure tests, balance screenings and a physical wellness test. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. A photo booth will also be set up.

