September Campus Fire Safety Month

As college students pack into their dorms and try to plug 12 different things into one surge protector, the Illinois Fire Marshall’s office says that might not be a wise idea. September is Campus Fire Safety Month. Illinois is participating in its 14th campaign of Campus Firewatch. The goal is to try to prevent the 85% of college student deaths that occur in off-campus housing.

State Fire Marshall spokesman JC Fultz provides some tips for college students to prevent dorm and apartment fires this year at school. “Check those working smoke detectors once a month. Replace the batteries every six months, just like parents do at their own house. Make sure that you designate three exits in the house. We never want you to overload electrical outlets. Never use extensions cords a a permanent plug-in. Always make sure you plug directly into the wall. Surge protectors are great for computers, TVs, gaming consoles and laptops.”



Other tips include making sure you can hear your building’s fire alarm system, have a fire escape plan with your roommates especially if you live in an above ground apartment, don’t smoke indoors if you’re a smoker, never leave the kitchen while you’re cooking, and always check with your building owner or dorm to see if you can use a barbeque grill. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, on average about 7 students die per year in dormitory or apartment fires each year.