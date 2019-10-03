September Weather Story

By Gary Scott on October 3, 2019 at 1:00pm

It was a warm September, and relatively dry.

The average temperature last month was 72.2 degrees. The normal average for September is 66.6.

It’s not a record average temperature. That record is 73 and a half degrees set in 1931.

Averages highs last month reached just under 84, and lows at nearly 61.

There were four days of 90 or higher readings, topped by 91 on the 11th, and 28th. There were 21 days of 80 or higher temperatures.

The coldest day was 52 on the 7th.

Precipitation was down for the month. The total rainfall for the month was just under 2 and three quarter inches. Normal rainfall for the month is at 3 and a half inches.

The heaviest rain came on the 28th and 29th with nearly an inch and a half of rain.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer of the National Weather Service.