Several area schools letting out early today

By Blake Schnitker on January 11 at 11:12am

With the possibility of hazardous weather conditions this afternoon, a number of area schools are dismissing students earlier than their normal times today.

School dismissal times are as follows:

Murrayville-Woodson 1:00

Central Office: 1:15

Garrison 1:30

All remaining elementary schools:

1:30 JMS

1:50 JHS

Crossroads 2:00

Early Years – No half day classes in afternoon and full day classes release at 1:00 pm.

Lafayette Academy at 1:15 so buses can get to Garrison on time.

Our Saviour and Routt Catholic are dismissing at 2:00 as well.