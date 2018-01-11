Several area schools letting out early today

With the possibility of hazardous weather conditions this afternoon, a number of area schools are dismissing students earlier than their normal times today.
School dismissal times are as follows:
Murrayville-Woodson 1:00
Central Office: 1:15
Garrison 1:30
All remaining elementary schools:
1:30 JMS
1:50 JHS
Crossroads 2:00
Early Years – No half day classes in afternoon and full day classes release at 1:00 pm.
Lafayette Academy at 1:15 so buses can get to Garrison on time.
Our Saviour and Routt Catholic are dismissing at 2:00 as well.